Brackenridge house fire leaves nearly 10 people displaced

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 10 people have been displaced, including several teenagers, after a fire destroyed their homes in Brackenridge Friday night.

Not much is left of the duplex on Brackenridge Avenue, where a mom lived with her five children. She told KDKA they are all without a home, along with a man who lived next door.

April Buck tells KDKA it started around 10:50 Friday night when two of her daughters screamed out there was a fire. At the time, they only smelled smoke, but as they ran out of the home, they immediately saw a wall engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, everyone got out safely.

When they got to the street, Buck says the fire was shooting out of the roof. All they were able to salvage were some of her mom's glass pieces.

"[It was] the most scariest and terrifying thing of my life. But I was just extremely blessed and happy that I got all my kids out when I did because five more minutes and I could have been asleep," Buck added.

As we've learned in the past, this is a tight-knit area that rallies around people in times of need. They've already received great support from their community.

KDKA reached out to the fire marshal to learn more about a possible cause but has not heard back at this time.