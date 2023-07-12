Watch CBS News
Local News

Beaver Co. DA to give update on investigation into deadly Aliquippa shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Beaver County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting in Aliquippa from over the weekend. 

On Saturday night, 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow was shot and killed at a house party in Aliquippa. 

image-2.jpg
Mayor Dwan B. Walker

Sparrow's family and the Aliquippa mayor have previously asked the community for help in solving this case and are remembering Dahvea as a bright young man. 

State Police are handling the investigation. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 2:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.