Beaver Co. DA to give update on investigation into deadly Aliquippa shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Beaver County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting in Aliquippa from over the weekend.

On Saturday night, 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow was shot and killed at a house party in Aliquippa.

Mayor Dwan B. Walker

Sparrow's family and the Aliquippa mayor have previously asked the community for help in solving this case and are remembering Dahvea as a bright young man.

State Police are handling the investigation.