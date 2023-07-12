Beaver Co. DA to give update on investigation into deadly Aliquippa shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Beaver County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting in Aliquippa from over the weekend.
On Saturday night, 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow was shot and killed at a house party in Aliquippa.
Sparrow's family and the Aliquippa mayor have previously asked the community for help in solving this case and are remembering Dahvea as a bright young man.
State Police are handling the investigation.
