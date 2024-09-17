Barry Pintar

Barry has been watching the news on television for as long as he can remember. His parents regularly tuned into KDKA news, religiously watching it to learn about their community and their world. As a young child, Barry often sat there with them, admiring, and studying the men and women who seemed so knowledgeable about the world around them.

That fascination never stopped. So much so, that by the time Barry was in high school, from time to time, Barry would "skip" school, unknown to his parents, and take the PAT bus to downtown Pittsburgh to sit in the "Pittsburgh Today" audience to see those people up close.

Eventually, Barry would be the first in his family to go away to college where he entered the Communications program at Clarion University. Barry wholeheartedly immersed himself in the program, spending hours in the on-campus television station where he would learn anchoring, hosting and reporting.

By graduation time, Barry hit the ground running. He got his first job at WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia as a reporter, and eventually began anchoring the morning news. After nine months there, Barry received a call from WSAZ in Charleston West Virginia, where he was hired as a reporter and within a few months was the main anchor of the 6 and 11 p.m. newscast.

After three years in Charleston, Barry landed a job at WBNS in Columbus Ohio where he was brought in to co-anchor a ground breaking early news show called "The Heart of Ohio." Most of the show was ad-lib and live. That's where Barry believes he learned to tell an effect, adlibbed, full story.

From Columbus, Barry moved to L.A. where he worked full time on many television projects, which included hosting many shows, and helping to start a new morning news show called the KTLA Morning News.

While in L.A., Barry got married and was blessed with two children, who until this day, he considers the most important, most fulfilling thing he's ever done or experienced.

After many years on the West Coast, Barry moved back to his hometown of Pittsburgh to be near his aging parents and family. Shortly after Barry returned, his two young adult children also decided to move to Pittsburgh and are now all here together. Barry began reporting at KDKA in May of 2024.

VITALS

Joined KDKA : May 2024

: May 2024 Hometown : Pittsburgh, PA

: Pittsburgh, PA Alma Mater: Clarion University

FAVORITES

Music: All types

All types Movie: J.J. Abrams' Star Treks

J.J. Abrams' Star Treks TV Show : Agatha Christie's Poirot

: Agatha Christie's Poirot Book: Wheel of Time Series

Wheel of Time Series Food: Chocolate, Pizza and Cold cereal. Could survive on just those!

Chocolate, Pizza and Cold cereal. Could survive on just those! Local Restaurant : City Grill, Market Square

: City Grill, Market Square Hidden PA Gem: Aviary… not so hidden… but LOVE it.

Aviary… not so hidden… but LOVE it. Sport/Exercise: Free weights… M-F 5 a.m.

Free weights… M-F 5 a.m. Historical Figure : Peter the Apostle

: Peter the Apostle Favorite Pennsylvanian : The blue-collar men and women that make our world go 'round. I admire them so much!

: The blue-collar men and women that make our world go 'round. I admire them so much! Quote: "Insecurity is loud, confidence is quiet"

"Insecurity is loud, confidence is quiet" Word : all of them- truly… LOVE words!

: all of them- truly… LOVE words! Vacation Spot : Bermuda

: Bermuda Holiday : Christmas

: Christmas Planet: Only ever been to Earth

