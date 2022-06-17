Police: 3-month-old baby dies after being left in car for 'several hours' in Upper St. Clair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair police and EMS responded Thursday around 5 p.m. after a 3-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road.

Allegheny County police said first responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement said the infant was left inside his parents' vehicle for "several hours."

It is not clear if any charges have been filed at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.