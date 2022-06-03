Watch CBS News
At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.

Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.

The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.

Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 5:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

