At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.

At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.

So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.