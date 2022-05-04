Watch CBS News

At least one person injured after trees fall on top of vehicle

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after trees fell on top of a car during Tuesday's tornado warnings and thunderstorms.

The incident occurred on McMurray Road in Upper St. Clair.

Several downed trees have led to a road closure from Johnston Road to Country Club Drive.

Power was out for a period of time and crews are actively working to clean up the debris in the roadway.

Upper St. Clair officials say the roads will be opened sometime Wednesday afternoon.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 5:24 AM

