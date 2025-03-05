Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak hosting 'Ash and Dash' event for Ash Wednesday

Today is Ash Wednesday, officially marking the start of Lent, a 40-day period observed by many Christians worldwide.

Churches throughout the Pittsburgh area will be holding Ash Wednesday services, but Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak is hosting their annual 'Ash and Dash' for people on the go.

This will be the church's 10th year of 'Ash and Dash' at Faith Lutheran, where people can get ashes in their vehicle before heading off to work or school.

Not everyone is able to make it out to a morning mass or later church services, including those who are busy or have mobility or health issues.

Faith Lutheran is offering the drive-through ashes starting at 6 a.m. and going until 9 a.m. in the church's parking lot along Lincoln Way.