Two Army helicopters crash in Kentucky; "several casualties" reported

The Army says two of its helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky. Officials said there were "several casualties."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that, "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected." He said Kentucky State Police, the state Division of Emergency Management and local officials were responding.

Fort Campbell said the crash, at about 10 p.m., involved two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters on a routine training mission. They were HH60 Blackhawks, the fort said. The 101st said there were "several casualties."

A banner bearing the Screaming Eagle insignia of the 101st Airborne Division hangs in a hangar at Campbell Army Airfield in March 2014 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett / Getty Images

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," the fort said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV reports the area where the choppers went down is "pretty rural. ... We're told this happened in an open field -- away from any nearby homes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.