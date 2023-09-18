Alligator spotted by woman kayaking on Kiski River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another gator sighting has taken place along the Kiski River.
Teresa Jeroski spotted the gator while she was kayaking on the river on Saturday.
She says that three fellow kayakers in front of her saw the gator in the water and alerted her to it.
Jeroski estimates it was around 18" to 20" long.
It's unclear if this is a third gator to be spotted on the river or the same one that was seen earlier this month.
RELATED STORIES:
- Owner of 2nd alligator loose in Kiski River says 'Neo' accidentally escaped
- Kiski Township looking to pass law that would regulate keeping gators as pets
- Kiski River alligator to become animal ambassador for reptile rescue
- Kayakers catch alligator after several sightings along Kiski River
- Alligator spotted in Kiski River by kayakers
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.