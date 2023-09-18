Alligator spotted by woman kayaking on Kiski River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another gator sighting has taken place along the Kiski River.

Teresa Jeroski spotted the gator while she was kayaking on the river on Saturday.

She says that three fellow kayakers in front of her saw the gator in the water and alerted her to it.

Teresa Jeroski

Jeroski estimates it was around 18" to 20" long.

It's unclear if this is a third gator to be spotted on the river or the same one that was seen earlier this month.

