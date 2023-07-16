3 dead after flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Three adults died after officials responded to flooded roadways with cars stuck Saturday evening, according to Bucks County Coroner's Office.
Two of the victims were women and one was a man.
CBS News Philadelphia was told they were all adults found outside their car and the water level was about five feet above ground.
The flash flooding happened just before 7 p.m. near Washington Crossing Road and Wrightstown Road.
One man said his wife was driving when all of a sudden the road filled with water and as people behind her tried to turn around, their car flipped over.
We came across several cars that were left stranded, some flipped over, trees were down and part of Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township was broken away.
Authorities say multiple marine units were sent out for a search and rescue operation after reports of cars stuck on flooded roadways.
Our NEXT Weather team says between three and a half to four inches of rain fell in the area in about two hours Saturday afternoon.
Multiple roads in both Upper and Lower Makefield Township are closed. We're told several roads broke apart.
The Bucks County Coroner's Office also says there are still some people missing. Police say they have a long night ahead and plan to release more information.
Four highways in this section of Bucks County are closed due to flooding.
Here are the road closures according to PennDOT:
- Route 32 (River Road) Woodside Road to Route 532 (General Washington Memorial Boulevard) in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships;
- Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) between Aquetong Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Solebury Township;
- Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township; and
- Taylorsville Road between Woodside Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships.
