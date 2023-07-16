3 dead; 4 still missing after flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.

Fire officials provide update after 3 die in Washington Crossing floods (9 am) Fire officials provide update after 3 die in Washington Crossing floods (9 am) 20:18

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Three adults died after officials responded to flooded roadways with cars stuck Saturday evening with officials still searching for four others, including a 9-month-old.

Officials with the Upper Makefield Fire Company provided updates Sunday morning with the search mission resumed.

"In my 44 years, I've never seen anything like it," Tim Brewer, Upper Makefield Fire Chief, said.

Over 6 inches of rain in an hour caused the flash flooding according to Brewer. The fire department was dispatched in that area for a lightning strike and just by happenstance they found 11 cars.

Brewer said over 100 people have gone out Sunday in the hopes of finding those missing - which include 3 females and one male - a group of people which range in ages from 9 months and 63 years old.

Two of the victims who died were women and one was a man.

CBS News Philadelphia was told they were all adults found outside their car and the water level was about five feet above ground.

The flash flooding happened just before 7 p.m. near Washington Crossing Road and Wrightstown Road.

The Bucks Co Coroner Ofc says at least 3 ppl died after roads flooded from torrential rain. It happened in the area of Upper Makefield Twp just before 7p. The victims are adults found outside their cars. We’re told the water level was about 5 ft above the ground. @CBSPhiladelphia — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 16, 2023

One man said his wife was driving when all of a sudden the road filled with water and as people behind her tried to turn around, their car flipped over.

We came across several cars that were left stranded, some flipped over, trees were down and part of Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township was broken away.

Authorities say multiple marine units were sent out for a search and rescue operation after reports of cars stuck on flooded roadways.

Taylorsville Rd is closed at Woodside Rd in Lower Makefield Twp in due to severe flooding. Police say part of the road is broken apart after heavy rain moved through Bucks County. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/uxcY9EoHkF — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 16, 2023

Multiple roads in both Upper and Lower Makefield Township are closed. We're told several roads broke apart.