2 injured in Moon Township crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Moon Township.

Two vehicles collided on Flaugherty Run Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to police, two people were transported from the scene.

The road was shut down but has since reopened.

Photos from the scene show one vehicle heavily damaged and flipped upside down.

There's been no word on either of the victims' conditions or what led up to the crash.