Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in Moon Township crash

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured in Moon Township crash
2 injured in Moon Township crash 00:15

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Moon Township. 

Two vehicles collided on Flaugherty Run Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. 

flaugherty-run-road-moon-township-crash.png
(Photo: KDKA)

According to police, two people were transported from the scene. 

The road was shut down but has since reopened. 

Photos from the scene show one vehicle heavily damaged and flipped upside down.

There's been no word on either of the victims' conditions or what led up to the crash. 

First published on May 13, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.