2 found dead in submerged car after police chase in Pennsylvania

Two men were found dead inside their car in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning, after they drove it off of an embankment during a police chase and it sunk in a body of water, authorities said.

State troopers initiated the pursuit after receiving a complaint just before 1 a.m. that reported the two men for allegedly breaking into vehicles in Antrim Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The agency said in a news release that the caller gave a description of the stolen vehicle as well as its registration plate information.

Troopers canvassed the area and identified the vehicle. They tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspects did not stop the car, and a chase followed.

"Multiple attempts were made by PSP to stop the vehicle as it continued to flee," said Pennsylvania State Police.'

As the pursuit continued, the suspects veered off the main roadway and instead drove through multiple farm fields and properties, police said. While driving through one of the fields, the vehicle went over a steep embankment and landed in a body of water, where state troopers said it "came to final rest."

Emergency medical services crews as well as fire officials and rescue units were called to the scene to assist state police. At that point, they found the two men dead inside of the submerged car. Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Frazer said their vehicle had landed upside down in a body of water in an irrigated cornfield, according to the Associated Press.

Neither the driver nor the passenger who died inside the vehicle have been identified, but state police said troopers from one of its major case teams are investigating the incident. More information about the chase, the two men's deaths and their identities, will be released at a later time, according to the agency.

Antrim Township is part of Franklin County, in central Pennsylvania near the Maryland border.