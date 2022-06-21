At least 10 people hurt in wrong-way crash on Rt. 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital following a wrong-way crash that occurred on Rt. 28 in Shaler Township.
The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, sending 10 people to the hospital.
Both lanes of the road were closed for an extended period of time while first responders were on scene.
The road has since reopened.
The status of the investigation of the crash is unknown at this time.
It's unclear if anyone will face charges related to the crash.
