1 person in critical condition after being struck by truck at construction site

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A crash at a construction site in South Fayette has sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday evening.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers were notified of an accident at Stonegate Drive in South Fayette involving a truck tractor towing a flatbed trailer around 1 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found an adult male victim who was struck by the truck tractor. The victim was loading a flatbed trailer when the truck tractor began to move backward, striking the victim, according to police.

While doing this, the vehicle hit a backhoe that was parked over a gas line being worked on by Columbia Gas personnel.

As first responders tended to the vehicle, Columbia Gas workers arrived at the scene and were able to secure the gas line, cutting off any potential danger.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police continue to investigate the incident.

Columbia Gas says that they will resume operations at the site on Monday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.