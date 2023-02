PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a shooting on Parkfield Street in Carrick. Officers found one person shot inside a home, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are on scene at a shooting in the 100 block of Parkfield Street.



A male was located inside a residence with a fatal gunshot wound.



Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

VCU detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/IGsY5zhvwq — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 14, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.