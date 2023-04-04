Live Updates: Trump to surrender and appear for arraignment in New York court

Live Updates: Trump to surrender and appear for arraignment in New York courtget the free app
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York on Tuesday and appear in state court for the first time to face criminal charges, a historic moment that has prompted strict security measures and a chaotic scene around the courthouse in lower Manhattan.
The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury conducting an investigation related to a payment made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied. The specific charges remain under seal, but CBS News previously reported that they include at least one felony charge of falsifying business records.
Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime, and the case could have serious ramifications for his ongoing bid for the White House as it unfolds over the coming months.
The former president traveled to New York from his home in Florida on Monday and stayed the night at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan ahead of his surrender and court appearance. He is expected to turn himself in to police for processing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be booked and taken into custody. He's not expected to have a mug shot taken or be placed in handcuffs. After being processed, he will appear in front of a judge at an arraignment hearing, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.
The charges included in the indictment will be read aloud in court at Trump's arraignment, at which point the indictment will be unsealed. Trump will plead not guilty to the charges, his attorneys have said. No video recording will be allowed in the courtroom, but a handful of photographers will be briefly permitted to take pictures.
The former president is expected to then be released and return home to Florida, where he has said he will deliver remarks Tuesday evening. He has denied all wrongdoing and has denounced the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office as a "witch hunt."
The area around the courthouse was crowded but controlled ahead of Trump's arrival, with barricades and dozens of police officers cutting off access to the building. A park across the street from the courthouse swelled with members of the media and demonstrators as Trump's surrender grew nearer.
Trump not expected to have mug shot taken
Trump is not expected to have his mug shot taken when he is processed later Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the plans for his arrest. Trump is also not expected to be placed in handcuffs, since he will be surrounded by federal agents and police officers.
Trump fundraising email mourns the "loss of justice in America"
A Trump fundraising email with the subject line "My last email before my arrest" mourned the "loss of justice in America" ahead of his surrender.
"As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of your support," the email said. "I was blown away by all of the donations, support, and prayers we have received. It's sad to see what's happening — not for myself, but for our country. This is not the America you and I once knew."
The fundraising email went on to say, "there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail once again and WIN the White House in 2024," before asking people to chip in and "please make a contribution peacefully to SAVE AMERICA."
The email was sent by a joint fundraising committee supporting Trump's 2024 presidential run. Jason Miller, a top Trump aide, said Monday that the campaign had raised more than $8 million in the four days since news of the indictment broke.
Strict security ahead of Trump's arraignment
The NYPD has implemented strict security measures around both Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, where the former president stayed overnight, and the courthouse in lower Manhattan, about four miles south. "Dozens upon dozens" of Secret Service agents will be on hand to protect Trump as he makes his way to the arraignment later in the day, one law enforcement source said.
The area around the courthouse was crowded but mostly calm in the morning, with barricades around the building and a throng of media members camped out across the street. Police on the scene said they expected the crowd to be manageable given the confined nature of the space.
A smattering of Trump supporters were present at a nearby park ahead of a planned protest led by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene several hours before Trump was due to turn himself in.
Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said he expects the day "to go off quite well," noting that a "minimum number" of demonstrations are planned across the city.
"I think both the police and the media will outnumber any demonstrators down there for Mr. Trump or against him," Bratton told CBS News.
What time is Trump's arraignment?
The former president's first court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the grand jury's investigation, is presiding over the arraignment.
In a typical arraignment in New York, the clerk reads the charges aloud, and the defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty on each count. No electronics are allowed in the courtroom, but reporters will be on hand to witness the proceedings and relay the charges when they are read.
Trump will likely be released from custody after the hearing.
Merchan oversaw the successful prosecution of two Trump Organization entities that were convicted of tax fraud in December 2022. He is also overseeing an ongoing criminal case against Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House adviser.
Alvin Bragg to hold post-arraignment press conference
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will be holding a press conference following Trump's arraignment, his office announced on Monday night. Bragg arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning.
The charge or charges against Trump were still sealed on Tuesday morning ahead of the arraignment. The indictment will be unsealed at the arraignment where he will be formally charged.
Journalists camped out outside courthouse
Since there will be a limited number of journalists allowed in the courtroom, reporters and other members of the news media have been lined up outside the courthouse at 100 Centre St. overnight.
There will be no video cameras allowed in the court, just five still photographers.
Judge rules video cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom
Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday night that video recording of the proceedings would not be allowed. Several media organizations, including CBS News, had petitioned to allow video and photo coverage of Trump's arraignment, but New York has one of the strictest policies in the country against cameras in the courtroom, according to The Fund for Modern Courts, a nonpartisan nonprofit.
Merchan ruled that five photographers would be allowed in the courtroom to take still photos "for several minutes" before the arraignment begins. After that, "No further photography will be permitted in the courtroom." Electronic devices, including cell phones and laptops, will also not be permitted.
Cameras will be allowed in the hallways of the courthouse, Merchan ruled.
Trump's legal team wanted cameras kept out of the courtroom, saying they would "create a circus-like atmosphere," "raise unique security concerns" and are "inconsistent with President Trump's presumption of innocence."
Could Trump still become president if he's convicted of a crime?
The prospect of Trump being found guilty of a crime has raised an intriguing question about his bid to retake the White House: could he still become president if he's convicted?
The short answer, from a legal perspective, is yes, according to experts.
While charges against a former president and leading contender for a major party's presidential nomination are unprecedented, there is nothing in the Constitution that prevents someone who has been charged or convicted from seeking or taking office.
"It's pretty widely accepted that the list of qualifications in the Constitution is exclusive — that is, Congress or states can't add qualifications to those listed in the Constitution," said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa, before Trump's indictment. "It's something that really doesn't affect your ability to run as a candidate, to appear on the ballot, or to even win the election."
Trump facing at least one felony charges, source says
A person familiar with the matter told CBS News over the weekend that Trump is being charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony in New York state.
The charge stems from alleged hush money paid in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence regarding an affair she claimed to have had with Trump.
In total, there are approximately 30 counts in the indictment, two sources confirmed to CBS News last week.
