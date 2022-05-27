Mayor Gainey to make 'important announcement' about Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Mayor Gainey to make 'important announcement' about Pittsburgh Bureau of Policeget the free app
He made the announcent in a statement just minutes after Mayor Ed Gainey's officed alerted media to a 10 a.m. news conference at which Gainey is scheduled to make an "important announcement" about the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
He'll speak from his conference room at the City-County Building at 10 a.m. Friday.
Chief Schubert to announce retirement
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert on Friday announced that he will be retiring after 29 years with the force.
"Following deep reflection and significant discussion with my family, I have come to the decision that it is time to step away from the Chief's position and allow one of my brothers or sisters in blue the opportunity to serve this great city and this storied institution," Schubert said in a statement. "There has been no greater professional or personal joy than to have represented the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police."
Read the full statement here.