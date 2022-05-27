Watch CBS News

Mayor Gainey to make 'important announcement' about Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

By John P. Wise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert on Friday announced he will retire from the force.

He made the announcent in a statement just minutes after Mayor Ed Gainey's officed alerted media to a 10 a.m. news conference at which Gainey is scheduled to make an "important announcement" about the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

He'll speak from his conference room at the City-County Building at 10 a.m. Friday.

You can watch that live news conference on CBS News Pittsburgh at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.

 

Chief Schubert to announce retirement

pittsburgh-police-chief-scott-schubert.png
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert on Friday announced that he will be retiring after 29 years with the force.

"Following deep reflection and significant discussion with my family, I have come to the decision that it is time to step away from the Chief's position and allow one of my brothers or sisters in blue the opportunity to serve this great city and this storied institution," Schubert said in a statement. "There has been no greater professional or personal joy than to have represented the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police."

Read the full statement here.

Follow Bryant Reed for updates

Gainey news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

