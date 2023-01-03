Watch CBS News

Chief Justin McIntire: Community offers condolences after shooting of Brackenridge police chief

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge.

On Monday, Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018, was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect. A second officer, who has not been named, was shot in the leg.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, was later killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday night after fleeing the area in a carjacked vehicle.

The community, as well as local leaders, are offering their condolences following McIntire's death.

 

State Rep. Arvind Venkat offers condolences in Brackenridge shooting

State Rep. Arvind Venkat offered his condolences in the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Chief McIntire, the Brackenridge police, & the entire Brackenridge community. Our police every day protect our communities, often in the face of great danger, and deserve our gratitude."

Port Authority Police react to passing of Chief Justin McIntire

The Port Authority Police Twitter account reacted to the shooting death of Chief Justin McIntire. 

Shapiro, Davis tweet condolences

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro tweeted condolences to the Brackenridge community after Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in a shootout with a suspect.

"Today's tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.

"Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight. May Chief McIntire's memory be a blessing."

Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis also shared his condolences, saying Monday is a "hearbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement face in communities like Brackenridge all across our Commonwealth."

"I'm praying for the family of Police Chief Justin McIntire, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community, and all of the law enforcement who protect and serve the public every single day," he added."

