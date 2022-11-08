2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections: Voters to decide on key races for governor, U.S. Senate

2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections: Voters to decide on key races for governor, U.S. Senateget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country.
On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
For comprehensive information about the 2022 General Election, including a guide for voters, details about candidates, contact information for county elections bureaus, and more.
When the polls close, results for the elections for governor, U.S. Senate, and more will be available.
Chris Deluzio and Jeremy Shaffer vying for U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district
The two candidates who are seeking to be elected to represent Pennsylvanians in the seat that is currently held by Rep. Conor Lamb have been under close watch on the national level as well.
Getting the pulse of the people as voters prepare to head to the polls
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- With a slew of issues driving voters to the polls, local turnout is expected to be high.
In Allegheny County, elections officials say nearly 200,000 mail-in and absentee ballots have been approved so far.
Officials believe there will be a huge turnout today at the polls because voters are concerned about many issues including inflation, crime, and abortion.
One voter told KDKA that he's even going to close his food cart today so that he can stand in line and vote.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Pennsylvania's race for governor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is maintaining a lead against State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) heading into Election Day.
The race has broken Pennsylvania's decades-long campaign finance spending records.
Lyft providing discounted rides to polling places for voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As voters prepare to head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, Lyft is offering discounted or free rides for voters and elections workers.
Lyft
For voters, Lyft is providing a 50% discount that can be applied to a ride to a polling place.
All that you need to do is enter the code VOTE22. The code can be used during voting hours in all time zones, good for a discount of up to $10.
The discount can be used for rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.
High voter turnout expected Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a midterm election that could break records and Allegheny County is one spot expecting high voter turnout.