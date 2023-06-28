Seen On KDKA: June 26-July 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Vote for Children's Hospital for Soliant's most beautiful hospital in the U.S.
To vote, click here.
for more features.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Vote for Children's Hospital for Soliant's most beautiful hospital in the U.S.
To vote, click here.
Authorities in Ohio say a man abducted a 7-month-old child and crashed his car into a house while fleeing from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Two dozen teenagers were taken to the hospital after a bus ran off the road in Fayette County.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced last week an underwater robot had discovered debris from the sub about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.
The skies in Pittsburgh became consumed by the smoke early Wednesday morning.
The Pa. House of Representatives passed the resolution on Tuesday.
A Pennsylvania state court has rejected the latest Republican effort to throw out the presidential battleground state's broad mail-in voting law.
Stream Around The Table segments here on CBS News Pittsburgh.
Financier Jeffrey Epstein was found in his cell in 2019 after dying by suicide.
President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an "absolute necessity.".
A year ago, the Supreme Court of the United States effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, severely impacting abortion access.
KDKA's John Shumway went looking into the potential tree trouble.
Want to check the latest product recalls, click here!
Typically, Pepsi is best with a hot dog... not on a hot dog. But maybe that's changing.
A local catering company has been ordered to shut down after being hit with a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.
Lynnette Kelley, CEO of Calamityware, gives us a look at the Pittsburgh company's whimsical designs on kitchenware and other products that has gone viral on social media.
As part of Community Day for Paramount, the employees of KDKA-TV did a pet food and supply drive to give back to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh! We collected a mountain of supplies and food for the pets waiting for homes at HARP.
This week's Waiting Child is Tyler! PTL's Mikey Hood finds out more about this kid who loves sweets.
PTL's Daisy Jade visits Love, Katie Distilling in Sharpsburg. It is one of the first LGBTQ-owned distilleries in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
PTL's Celina Pompeani-Mathison is back in Rania Harris' kitchen getting ready for Fourth of July picnics. Rania is showing us how to make a summer picnic staple - Easy Spicy Baked Beans.
Pittsburgh's dining scene is growing at a rapid pace and the educational opportunities for young people looking to start a career in the culinary world are expanding along with it. PTL's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood welcome professor Robert Levine and culinary student Tyler Marinkovic, from CCAC, to the kitchen to make us some food!
Until recently, not many of us could say what artificial intelligence is, except for maybe what we've seen in movies.
Security scanners designed to detect weapons at PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium and Kennywood are coming under criticism.
The attorney said his office is pushing for a jury trial in both cases.
Does the SEIU Healthcare union exert too much influence on the administration of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey?
City leaders say they're trying to turn crime in Downtown Pittsburgh around, but so far, nothing much has changed.
Experts say when air quality is this bad, kids with asthma and other respiratory issues are more at risk.
A local catering company has been ordered to shut down after being hit with a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.
A new study suggests that millions of Americans are putting themselves at risk of stroke by aggressively working out.
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.
More than 400 former NICU patients reunited with the UPMC nurses and staff who cared for them on Sunday.
The Pa. House of Representatives passed the resolution on Tuesday.
The Penguins hold the 14th overall pick in the first round of the draft.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pittsburgh's CW have entered a partnership for the 2023 season
Tom Brady was among several of Mallett's former Patriots teammates who reacted to the news on social media.
The 24-year-old infielder certainly looked comfortable in his new digs.
Typically, Pepsi is best with a hot dog... not on a hot dog. But maybe that's changing.
Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay this fall.
Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing.
According to the Post-Gazette, the warehouse located near the Turnpike has nearly 1 million sq. feet of space.
A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts.
Mikael Owunna's work was revealed to the public near the Warhol Museum.
Grand opening details will be coming soon.
Pittsburgh music staple The Clarks are going to be entertaining audiences on the Fourth of July.
Primanti Bros. opened its first-ever amusement park location at Kennywood on Monday.
After 51 years of calling Television City home, the show is spinning the 'Big Wheel' east, into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif. for season 52 kicking off in September.
Celina was with the Fort Pitt Museum getting the inside scoop of their Fourth at the Fort event.
Today on Talk Pittsburgh (6/28)
Get the latest on the weather with Ron Smiley's full forecast!
Two dozen teenagers transported after bus runs off road in Fayette County
City of Pittsburgh to spend $39 million on new equipment for police
Fans showed off their Eras Tour outfits for June 17 and 18.
Team U.S.A. defeated Team International by a score of 32-28 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier.
A tractor-trailer was removed from the road after dangling from an overpass in Washington County.
The 2023 Pittsburgh International Auto Show cruised into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Feb. 17 for a weekend of fun and automobiles.
The McKeesport community came together Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to say a final farewell to fallen police officer Sean Sluganski, who was killed in the line of duty.