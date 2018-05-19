CBSN

Hats and fascinators: Style at the royal wedding 2018

    • Victoria Beckham

      Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails for guests who attended the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

      Oprah Winfrey sported a wide-brim hat, and Amal Clooney wore a mustard-colored Stella McCartney dress with a matching fascinator.

      In this picture, British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham wears a navy blue fascinator.

      Click through this gallery for a look at some of the styles seen Saturday at the royal wedding.

      Credit: Chris Radburn/AFP/Getty Images

    • Oprah Winfrey

      Oprah Winfrey arrives for the the royal wedding in a light pink Stella McCartney dress and brimmed hat. 

      Credit: Ian West/AFP/Getty Images

    • Serena Williams

      U.S. tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the royal wedding. Williams wore a pink cocktail fascinator the same color as her dress -- a theme many women followed at the royal wedding.  

      Credit: Ian West/AFP/Getty Images

    • Amal Clooney

      Amal Clooney wears a mustard-colored Stella McCartney dress with a matching fascinator. The international human rights lawyer attended the royal wedding with her husband, American actor George Clooney.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Queen Elizabeth II

      Queen Elizabeth II smiles after the wedding of her grandson, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle. The queen wore a green outfit and matching hat with a purple feather. As is customary, she was the last to arrive at St. George's Chapel for the ceremony, just before the bride's arrival.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra

      Abigail Spencer (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Chopra wore a lilac dress and matching fascinator, while Markle's "Suits" co-star, Spencer, wore a blue polkadot dress and matching fascinator.

      Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    • Autumn Phillips

      Peter Phillips, the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife, Autumn Phillips, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Autumn Philips wore a blue fascinator that had peacock-like feathers on it.

      Credit: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images

    • Princess Beatrice

      Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry's cousin, attends the royal wedding. Beatrice wore an understated fascinator, very different from the one she wore to Prince William and Duchess Kate's 2011 wedding. 

      Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    • Princess Eugenie

      Princess Eugenie arrives at the royal wedding with her father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry's cousin, wore a pillbox hat. She wore a much more elaborate hat for Prince William and Duchess Kate's 2011 wedding.

      Credit: Chris Jackson

    • Joss Stone

      British singer-songwriter Joss Stone (R) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Stone wore a feathery cocktail fascinator. 

      Credit: Andrew Milligan/AFP/Getty Images

    • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

      Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the royal wedding. Camilla wore an elaborate fascinator with pink ruffles covering a wide brim.  

      Credit: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images

    • Duchess Kate

      Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wait in the chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony. Duchess Kate wore a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by the house of Alexander McQueen and large hat with a flower tucked under the brim on one side.

      Credit: Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images

    • Pippa Middleton

      Pippa Middleton, Duchess Kate's sister, arrives in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

      Credit: POOL/REUTERS

    • Chelsey Davy

      Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, (C) arrives for the royal wedding. Davy wore a feather fascinator and matching navy blue dress.

      Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

    • Julia Carey

      James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Carey wore a small light pink fascinator to match her dress.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images