National Geographic's 2018 Adventurers of the Year

    • Adventurers of the Year

      National Geographic announced its 2018 "Adventurers of the Year" Thursday, which honors achievements in the fields of adventure sports, humanitarianism, conservation and exploration. The list includes climbers, mountain bikers, photographers, ultramarathoners and philanthropists. Past "Adventurers of the Year" nominated this year's eight honorees.

      Pictured is rock climber Alex Honnold training on Freerider for the first ever rope-free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. On June 3, completed the feat. The historic event was documented for an upcoming National Geographic feature film and magazine story.

      Credit: Jimmy Chin

    • Alex Honnold

      Rock climber Alex Honnold stands atop El Capitan after nearly four hours of climbing alone, without ropes or any other equipment or safety gear.

      Credit: Jimmy Chin

    • Hilaree Nelson O'Neill

      Hilaree O'Neill pictured on her 2017 Papsura Expedition in Himachal Pradesh, India. 

      Credit: Chris Figenshau

    • Hilaree Nelson O'Neill

      We were skiing the 5,000+ foot Messner couloir at about 18,000 feet with Mt. Hunter in the background. Because it was so late in the day, 11 p.m., and we were so far North, the sunset cast incredible light across the whole of the Alaska range.

      Credit: Chris Figenshau

    • Kilian Jornet

      Kilian Jornet pauses during his first ascent of Mount Everest in May 2017. Jornet achieved the fastest ascent of the mountain ever recorded when he reached the peak after just 26 hours.

      Credit: Summits of My Life

    • Kilian Jornet

      Kilian Jornet passing through Camp 2 during his first ascent of Mount Everest. Kilian achieved the faster summit of the peak after reaching the top in only 26 hours.

      Credit: Summits of My Life

    • Mirna Valerio

      Mirna Valerio is the definition of a trailblazer. She is redefining what a runner looks like, and she's doing it with style and grace and a huge smile. She is an ultra runner, a mother, a coach, a teacher, a singer and an author.

      Credit: Jenny Nichols

    • Mirna Valerio

      Mirna running around Blackrock Lake, Georgia. Mirna is a prejudice-busting, body-positive runner and outdoor enthusiast.

      Credit: Jenny Nichols

    • Emi Koch

      Surfer Emi Koch channels her love of the sport into her global non-profit, Beyond the Surface International. The group works to empower local communities facing environmental threats through surfing lessons and storytelling workshops.

      Credit: Emi Koch

    • Emi Koch

      Children link hands in a circle while participating in a Beyond the Surface International workshop in Morocco. The organization works to empower local communities through lessons in surfing and visual storytelling. 

      Credit: Emi Koch

    • Cristina Mittermeier

      Photographer and marine scientist Cristina Mittermeier looks out from a helicopter. As co-founder of Sea Legacy, she works to protect and create healthy oceans through powerful visual storytelling.

      Credit: Paul Nicklen, #TurningTheTidewith @Sea_Legacy

    • Paul Nicklen

      Photographer and biologist Paul Nicklen smiles with rosy checks and icy eyelashes. Nicklen co-founded the nonprofit Sea Legacy in an effort to protect and create healthy oceans by telling compelling visual stories.

      Credit: Paul Nicklen, #TurningTheTide with @Sea_Legacy

    • Rajesh Magar

      Professional mountain biker Rajesh Magar looks up into the sky. Magar won the Nepali Downhill National Championship in 2017 and hopes to compete in the Enduro World Series. 

      Credit: Joey Schusler