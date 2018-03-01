National Geographic's 2018 Adventurers of the Year

National Geographic announced its 2018 "Adventurers of the Year" Thursday, which honors achievements in the fields of adventure sports, humanitarianism, conservation and exploration. The list includes climbers, mountain bikers, photographers, ultramarathoners and philanthropists. Past "Adventurers of the Year" nominated this year's eight honorees.
Pictured is rock climber Alex Honnold training on Freerider for the first ever rope-free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. On June 3, completed the feat. The historic event was documented for an upcoming National Geographic feature film and magazine story.
Editor's note: This photo was featured in the 2018 National Geographic Adventurers of the Year.