Tim Walz campaigning in West Chester, Pennsylvania today; where are other candidates? | Digital Brie Only one of the four of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, JD Vance and Tim Walz is in Pennsylvania today – Walz, who is campaigning in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Here's a look at the other candidates' schedules Friday. Jim Donovan has that story and other morning headlines along with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.