SEPTA hits brake son Bus Revolution; would have been first-ever redesign of bus network Just days after announcing a big fare hike, SEPTA is making another major change. The transit agency said it is hitting the brakes on its long-planned "Bus Revolution." That would have been SEPTA’s first-ever re-design of the entire bus network. Earlier this week, SEPTA said it has to raise fares and possibly cut service next year because of a financial death spiral.