Watch CBS News

Meet the Philadelphia trailblazers making a difference in the LGBTQ community

CBS News Philadelphia is proud to showcase LGBTQ people in our community who are making a difference: past, present, and future. During our special, Generations of Pride, we take you to one of the oldest continually gay-operated bookstores in Philadelphia's Gayborhood; to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which has become a mecca for the gay community; we introduce you to the couple responsible for a string of successful Philly restaurants, and much more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.