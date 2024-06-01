Meet the Philadelphia trailblazers making a difference in the LGBTQ community CBS News Philadelphia is proud to showcase LGBTQ people in our community who are making a difference: past, present, and future. During our special, Generations of Pride, we take you to one of the oldest continually gay-operated bookstores in Philadelphia's Gayborhood; to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which has become a mecca for the gay community; we introduce you to the couple responsible for a string of successful Philly restaurants, and much more.