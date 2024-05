Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper recently helped Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portella with his "promposal."

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson says Bryce Harper helping with "promposal" was "cute" Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper recently helped Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portella with his "promposal."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On