Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon at New Jersey pump Drivers hitting the road near Marlton, New Jersey can take advantage of low prices at the Liberty Gas Station along Marlton Pike. Gas at the station dropped to under $2.89 a gallon. Analysts at Gas Buddy believe prices could continue to fall into the next week or two. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gas-prices-thanksgiving-3-year-low-where-gas-prices-could-go/