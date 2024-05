Finals begin at Penn amid ongoing campus protest, North Wildwood city council voting on curfew Final exams begin at the University of Pennsylvania Monday as a pro-Palestinian protest and encampment enters its 12th day, the North Wildwood city council will vote to implement a curfew for young people in the shore town, and Monday starts foggy, then clears, then turns rainy again. These stories and more in your Digital Brief from CBS News Philadelphia for Monday, May 6, 2024.