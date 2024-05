Disturbing video allegedly captures Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura The disturbing video, exclusively obtained by CNN, seems to support at least some of the abuse claims against rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. Surveillance footage appears to show Combs repeatedly hitting his then-girlfriend Cassie inside a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister has the exclusive report.