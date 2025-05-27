ICE's case against Celal Emanet, co-owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, New Jersey, remains unresolved.

Detention hearing for Jersey Kebab co-owner pushed back 4 years ICE's case against Celal Emanet, co-owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, New Jersey, remains unresolved.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On