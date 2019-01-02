Matt Petrillo came home to join CBS News Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

The Montgomery County native previously worked at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida, where he covered courts, crime, and a plethora of sinkholes.

Before Orlando, Matt spent three years covering Luzerne County, Pennsylvania -- two years for WNEP-TV. He also worked at WBTW- TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Matt attended St. Rose of Lima Parochial School in North Wales and Kennedy Kenrick Catholic High School in Norristown. He is a 2012 graduate of Temple University, where he was an editor for the college newspaper, The Temple News, before becoming a desk assistant at KYW Newsradio.

Matt is thrilled to be at the station he grew up watching.

During his free time, Matt is often biking around the Delaware Valley. Give him a shout on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.