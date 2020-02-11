Llarisa Abreu joined the CBS 3 morning team from KNSD-San Diego where she was the weekend weather anchor and primary weekday fill-in.

Llarisa started her broadcasting career at The Accuweather Network. It was there where she forecasted all types of severe weather events from hurricanes to the deadly tornadoes that tore through the central and southern parts of the U.S. in 2014. She also covered the active 2016 winter season.

During her time in California, she won her first Emmy for exceptional team coverage during the devastating 2017 Lilac Fire. In 2018, she was nominated as the Best Meteorologist in San Diego by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Llarisa got her start interning at NBC Miami. She landed her first production job at Univision. A Barry University graduate, Llarisa earned her degree in broadcast journalism and has a second degree in Meteorology through Mississippi State University.

"Philadelphia is truly a homecoming for me, I am so happy to be close family and friends." She enjoys indoor cycling, trying new foods with her family and live music. If you see her, don't be shy, say hello! "Philadelphia wake up with the CBS 3 morning crew!"