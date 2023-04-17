Father of 2 children among 4 killed in I-76 West crash

Man killed in I-76 West crash leaves behind wife, two small children

Man killed in I-76 West crash leaves behind wife, two small children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly crash on Interstate-76 in Philadelphia last weekend left four people dead, including a father who was working as a rideshare driver.

Zjawn Santana leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Santana was driving a Tesla around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

State police say another car swerved across lanes of traffic and hit him. His three passengers also died, including 23-year-old twin siblings and a 24-year-old man.

Police arrested 31-year-old Victor Spizzirri on suspicion of "driving while impaired and homicide by vehicle"