10-year-old boy missing after last seen getting into car outside Philadelphia home

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officers need your help to find Zayvion Rockmore.

The 10-year-old was last seen walking out of his house on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street at 2 a.m. and getting into a car, according to police.

He was wearing a blue tank top, green sweatpants and black Croc shoes.

If you know where he is or have seen him, you are urged to call Philadelphia police.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 5:37 PM

