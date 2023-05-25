10-year-old boy missing after last seen getting into car outside Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officers need your help to find Zayvion Rockmore.
The 10-year-old was last seen walking out of his house on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street at 2 a.m. and getting into a car, according to police.
He was wearing a blue tank top, green sweatpants and black Croc shoes.
If you know where he is or have seen him, you are urged to call Philadelphia police.
