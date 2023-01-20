Youth sports coach arrested on sexual assault charges: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A youth basketball and softball coach was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting minors, Philadelphia police said Friday.

38-year-old Timothy Foster was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday. He allegedly committed sexual assaults while he was coaching the teams. He surrendered himself to police at the Special Victims Unit office on Hunting Park Avenue.

Foster's arrest is followed by a string of charges including: indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering welfare, contact with minors, sexual assault, rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Captain James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit will be holding a press conference at the Special Victims Unit, Friday at 1:00 p.m.

