Worker electrocuted while working on high-voltage power lines
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with high-voltage power lines.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Hamilton Business Center on South Gold Drive.
It appears the worker was in a bucket truck when he made contact with those lines.
The identity of the worker who died has not been released.
