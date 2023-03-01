Watch CBS News
Worker electrocuted while working on high-voltage power lines

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with high-voltage power lines.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Hamilton Business Center on South Gold Drive.

It appears the worker was in a bucket truck when he made contact with those lines.

The identity of the worker who died has not been released. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

