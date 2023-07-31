Crews working to rescue woman reportedly stuck in 20-foot well in Salem County
PILESGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are trying to rescue a woman reportedly stuck in mud inside a well in Salem County, New Jersey.
Chopper 3 was live over Woodstown-Daretown Road in Pilesgrove Township.
CBS News Philadelphia has been told that the woman is about 20 feet down and crews are using what's called a "rescue tripod" to try to get her out.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
