Woman shot, killed near Dunkin' drive-thru in Montgomery County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, police said Tuesday.

It happened in the Melrose Shopping Center near Front Street and Cheltenham Avenue.

Police are unsure if the shooting was a road rage incident.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.

Detectives are at the scene working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

