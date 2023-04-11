Woman shot, killed near Dunkin' drive-thru in Montgomery County
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, police said Tuesday.
It happened in the Melrose Shopping Center near Front Street and Cheltenham Avenue.
Police are unsure if the shooting was a road rage incident.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.
Detectives are at the scene working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.
