Woman shot, killed near Dunkin' drive-thru in Montgomery County

Digital Brief: April 11, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: April 11, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: April 11, 2023 (AM)

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, police said Tuesday.

It happened in the Melrose Shopping Center near Front Street and Cheltenham Avenue.

Police are unsure if the shooting was a road rage incident.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of this SUV. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MIaIH7dbro — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 11, 2023

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.

Detectives are at the scene working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.