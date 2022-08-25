Woman pulls gun on 2 women at King of Prussia Mall, police say

Woman pulls gun on another woman at King of Prussia Mall, police say

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- People ran in fear inside the King of Prussia Mall Thursday afternoon after someone pulled out a gun. Police did not call it an active shooter situation. CBS3 was told some shoppers did go running after four women got into an argument inside of the mall and one of them pulled out a gun.

Police say the woman got into an argument with three women. Two of them, at a later point, approached her and the altercation caused her to pull the gun.

After the two women backed up from the woman, another woman approached causing an argument. No gun was drawn at that point, according to police.

There are images on social media of a woman that was placed in handcuffs and was taken into custody after pulling a gun out of her purse.

It happened at the Five Guys restaurant in the food court, at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Afterward, police searched the woman's purse and took the woman into custody.

No shots were ever fired.

After consulting the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, police say the woman will not face any charges as a result of the incident at this point. Police are not releasing the identities of any of the women.

The mall is owned by Simon Malls. According to their shopper code of conduct, weapons are not allowed on the premises.