Woman pulls gun on another woman at King of Prussia Mall, police say

By Howard Monroe

CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – People ran in fear inside the King of Prussia Mall after someone pulled out a gun on Thursday afternoon. Police are not calling this an active shooter situation. Although CBS3 was told some shoppers did go running after two women got into an argument inside of the mall and one of them pulled out a gun.

There are images on social media of a woman that was placed in handcuffs and was taken into custody after pulling a gun out of her purse. 

It happened at the Five Guys restaurant in the food court, at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Afterwards, police officers searched the woman's purse and took the woman into custody.

No shots were ever fired. It's not clear what, if any, charges the woman will face. That is why CBS3 has blurred the images of her face.

The mall is owned by Simon Malls. According to their shopper code of conduct, weapons are not allowed on the premises. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:07 PM

