Watch CBS News
Crime

One killed, one injured during memorial service at cemetery

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 19, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 19, 2023 (AM) 02:40

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A birthday party in honor of a dead friend at a cemetery in Montgomery County turned into a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said 29-year-old Daniel Elijah Hawkins of Philadelphia died at Whitemarsh Memorial Park after being shot.

The DA says a "large group of people were at a 'birthday celebration' in the cemetery" in Horsham Township around 3 p.m.  

The gathering was for the late Tyrek Fairel, who was shot and killed in 2013 in Norristown.

Officials say gunfire broke out in which Hawkins was struck fatally, and 33-year-old Arian Davis of Philadelphia was seriously injured.

Davis was transported to Abington Hospital. He suffered injuries to his jaw, hand and leg, the DA says.

The investigations determined that at least 30 shots were fired.

The DA is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Horsham Police Department at (215) 643-8284 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.