One killed, one injured during memorial service at cemetery

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A birthday party in honor of a dead friend at a cemetery in Montgomery County turned into a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said 29-year-old Daniel Elijah Hawkins of Philadelphia died at Whitemarsh Memorial Park after being shot.

The DA says a "large group of people were at a 'birthday celebration' in the cemetery" in Horsham Township around 3 p.m.

The gathering was for the late Tyrek Fairel, who was shot and killed in 2013 in Norristown.

Officials say gunfire broke out in which Hawkins was struck fatally, and 33-year-old Arian Davis of Philadelphia was seriously injured.

Davis was transported to Abington Hospital. He suffered injuries to his jaw, hand and leg, the DA says.

The investigations determined that at least 30 shots were fired.

The DA is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Horsham Police Department at (215) 643-8284 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.