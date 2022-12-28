Watch CBS News
Woman dies in crash involving stolen vehicle in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal crash in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. A 78-year-old woman sitting in her car was hit on the driver's side on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

The woman was taken to the Presbyterian Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen white Jeep Cherokee that also hit five parked cars. The suspect left on foot and police found the stolen car.

