Easter Sunday weather in the Philadelphia area brings some sun and clouds. Here's the forecast.

Mild and dry Easter Sunday weather in the Philadelphia region

Mild and dry Easter Sunday weather in the Philadelphia region

Mild and dry Easter Sunday weather in the Philadelphia region

With highs in the 70s and 80s, Saturday was a breezy and warm day across the region, with winds that significantly picked up in the evening.

Overnight, expect windy conditions to continue, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

As a cold front sweeps through the Delaware Valley toward the shore, our winds will switch over from the southwest to the northwest, effectively cooling us down quite a bit for Easter Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will start in the upper 50s (northwest) to the low 60s before warming back to around 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Easter Sunday is mainly dry, with mixed skies and a trend toward a bit more sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will lighten up as the day progresses.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Into next week, temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 60s Monday afternoon before another cold front offers up a small chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia.

That cold front will then usher in a great string of days for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Clouds, some sun. High of 71, low of 64.

Monday: Cooler, shower late. High of 67, low of 51.

Tuesday: Warmth returns. High of 81, low of 58.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 74, low of 53.

Thursday: Staying very mild. High of 76, low of 51.

Friday: A late shower? High of 70, low of 52.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High of 73, low of 58.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.