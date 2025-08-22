Sunny, gorgeous weather in Philadelphia region this Saturday. Here's the forecast.

Welcome to the weekend! Make sure you get out and enjoy as the weekend will feature more of the same with sunshine both days, cool mornings and warm afternoons.

Sunday will be a touch more humid with the chance for a spotty shower or two in the afternoon or evening, otherwise a stunner at the end of August.

Erin has moved out to sea and is long gone, but we will still be dealing with the ongoing rough surf and potential for dangerous rip currents through the weekend, especially as the forecast improves and people flock to the coast.

Follow all posted signage if you choose to go into the ocean. We are also monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 90% chance of becoming Fernand in the next week — most models send this storm toward Bermuda. We will keep you posted.

Next week looks to be amazing as many kids head back to school. Can you believe summer is over?

In fact, we'll see even cooler conditions mid-week with low temps in the 50s and daytime highs in the upper 70s with humid-free air. It's time to start thinking about the sweatshirts, at least for a day or two. No significant storms are in the foreseeable future.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Stunning Saturday. High 84, Low 61.

Sunday: Stray p.m. showers. High 85, Low 67.

Monday: Stray p.m. showers. High 84, Low 69.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 63.

Wednesday: Gorgeous. High 77, Low 60.

Thursday: Gorgeous. High 80, Low 57.

Friday: A few showers possibly. High 82, Low 62.

