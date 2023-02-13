Man struck by ricocheted bullet in Pottstown Wawa shooting

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa Monday morning. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.

Police say a 58-year-old man was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital with an injury to his face and right eye.

Detectives say the incident at Wawa stems from a domestic incident with a 37-year-old man and girlfriend in Lower Pottsgrove Township over the weekend. Police say the 37-year-old man was attacked by the girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another person while getting gas.

Authorities say a video showed the 37-year-old pulling out a gun and firing one round into the ground after moving away from the 19-year-old during the assault. The round ricocheted and hit the 58-year-old who was crossing the parking lot.

The 19-year-old left before police arrived at the scene and they say the 37-year-old called 911 and waited for police. The 37-year-old has a concealed carry permit.

The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene as officials interview witnesses and look over videos.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is working with detectives on possible charges.