Wawa offers $5K for man wanted in at least 2 store robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward for a man who is believed to have robbed at least two convenience stores. Surveillance video was released from the Wawa at Bustleton Pike and Street Road.

The store was robbed early Monday morning.

The other robbery happened Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. at the Wawa along Holland Pike in North Hampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.