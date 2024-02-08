Motorcyclist convicted of aggravated assault after viral video showed him smashing in woman's windshield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Gun Violence Task Force will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce the conviction of a motorcyclist caught on video kicking in a woman's rear windshield.

The incident happened near City Hall in October.

Nikki Bullock was driving in her car with her 2-year-old and a 5-year-old in the backseat and her girlfriend in the front seat.

Her car was stopped at a red light at 1400 Penn Square when a group of motorbikes surrounded her car.

Police say 26-year-old Cody Heron ran his bike into Bullock's car door, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two. When Bullock got out of her car to confront him, police say Heron pulled out a gun and then headbutted her. Bullock reacted by pushing Heron and his motorcycle down.

Video from a tourist on a double-decker sightseeing bus went viral and police said the video was used in their investigation.

The District Attorney's Office says Heron pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other related charges.

You can watch the 11 a.m. news conference in the player above or on our streaming channel CBS News Philadelphia.