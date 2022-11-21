Watch Live: TSA to offer tips for Thanksgiving travel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Many people will be rushing home to make Thanksgiving dinner or catching a flight to a vacation destination.

With more than 670,000 Philadelphia area travelers expected to be on the move for the holiday, TSA officials will share expectations and travel tips for those traveling over Thanksgiving from Philadelphia International Airport.

The Thanksgiving holiday period stretches from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

TSA predicts the Thanksgiving travel period will see an increase in passenger volume and crowds are expected to reach 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels at the airport.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : TSA officials to offer expectations and tips for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Philadelphia International Airport

: TSA officials to offer expectations and tips for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Philadelphia International Airport When : Monday, Nov. 21

: Monday, Nov. 21 Time : 10:30 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia